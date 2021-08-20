18 to 35 age group can get their jabs from 20 August

South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is expected to increase drastically following Cabinet’s approval for the vaccination of people aged between 18 and 35 years from today 20 August 2021.

Vaccination of this age group was only supposed to start on 1 September but the Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp said on Wednesday that there were enough vaccines in the country to move the date forward.

Government has set a target of administering at least a million doses every three days.

South Africa recorded 14 728 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 384 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 78 377.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 2 638 981 laboratory-confirmed cases.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)… reports that 14 728 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 22.3% positivity rate,” the statement read.