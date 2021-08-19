Robbery accused sentenced to ten years imprisonment

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to an effective ten years direct imprisonment in the Storms River Regional for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

On Sunday, 27 June 2021, at about 17:00, Lupholwethu Mantwana (22) approached his victim on the street in Woodlands (Storms River) and threatened to stab his victim with a knife.

During a scuffle, the accused stabbed his victim and robbed him of his cellphone.

In a separate incident, on Monday, 16 August 2021, the same court sentenced Abongile Toyi (21), to four years imprisonment for housebreaking and theft. Toyi was positively linked to a burglary incident that occurred in Sandrift Community Clinic (Storms River) in May 2021.

Almost all the stolen items were recovered with the assistance of the community.

The Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed both two sentences.

“The robbery of cellphones is a serious concern and the sentence such as this will be a deterrent to criminals that they will be sent to prison for their devious actions,’ added Lebok.