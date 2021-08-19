fbpx

Deadline looms for submission of municipal elections candidate lists

Deadline looms for submission of municipal elections candidate lists
South Africa 19 August 2021

Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the Local Government Elections have less than a week to submit their candidate lists, nominations and ward candidate details.

The elections are scheduled for 27 October 2021.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Mawethu Mosery, said in terms of the election timetable, the cut-off date for submission of nomination lists, nomination details and payment of deposits by parties and independent candidates is 5pm on Monday, 23 August 2021.

“Only registered political parties may submit candidate lists,” Mosery said.

The amounts to be deposited by parties and independent candidates to contest elections are as follows:

  • R3 500 in respect of an election in a metropolitan municipality;
  • R2 000 in respect of an election in a local municipality with wards;
  • R1 000 in respect of an election in a district municipality; and
  • R1 000 in respect of an election in a single ward for independent candidates and political parties not contesting for PR election in that municipality.

“The Commission will refund to a party any deposit paid by it, if the party is allocated at least a seat in the municipality it is contesting. Similarly, an independent candidate who receives at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the ward election will have their deposit refunded,” Mosery explained.

To date, Mosery said 25 political parties and 50 independent candidates have either captured their details or have submitted candidate lists and details.

Article continues below...

Parties and independent candidates may submit their documents online at www.elections.org.za or visit a designated local IEC office. The list of the designated offices will be available on the website.

Mosery said according to the timetable, once the 23 August deadline has passed, the Electoral Commission will have until Friday, 27 August 2021 to notify political parties and independent candidates of non-compliance in respect of documents.

“However, a party that does not submit a list of candidates and pay a deposit by 5pm on 23 August 2021 will not have an opportunity to correct non-compliance. Likewise, an independent candidate who fails to pay the deposit and submit candidate documents by the cut-off time of 23 August 2021 will be disqualified.

“Thereafter, the Electoral Commission will have until 31 August to notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists. The affected parties will have until 5pm on 2 September 2021 to submit revised lists,” Mosery said.

The final list of candidates will be published on 7 September 2021.

Related Posts

Voter Education Programme comes to Kouga

The Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, in partnership with the IEC, will conduct a Voter Education Programme in Humansdorp and Hankey…

24 Jun 2021
Last chance for voters to register this weekend

How do I check if I am registered If you have access to a computer or a cell phone, checking…

03 Mar 2011
Why we need to keep Kouga DA in 2021

Almost all the municipalities in the Eastern Cape are under extreme financial distress. Almost all of them owe massive amounts…

28 Apr 2021
Political Party Funding Act effective from beginning April

As the Political Party Funding Act comes into effect, the Electoral Commission says it is all systems go. President Cyril…

05 Apr 2021
18 May is voting day in South Africa

South Africa’s 2011 local government elections take place on Wednesday, 18 May. Use this handy fact file to make sure…

17 May 2011
Last chance for voters to register

Today is the last opportunity for voters to register, re-register in a new voting district, or update their details, including…

23 May 2016
Voters can register their address online with IEC

The 2019 National and Provincial election is shaping up to be the most important election ever in the history of…

25 May 2017
Moseneke inquiry recommends that 2021 Local Government Election be postponed

The Electoral Commission will urgently study the final report of the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Elections during COVID-19…

22 Jul 2021
IEC warns of bogus employment advert

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has warned the public of fraudsters using an online job advertisement in the name…

22 Oct 2020
Voters vanish from the voters roll

A vast amount of irked Kouga residents, some of whom lived at the same residential address and voted at the…

10 May 2016
How to find my voting station

The first registration weekend for next year’s national and provincial government elections takes place on March 10 and 11. Kouga…

09 Mar 2018
To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa’s local elections hang in the balance

Efforts are under way to postpone South Africa’s local government elections, set for October 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic….

12 Aug 2021
IEC postpones Registration Weekend

The Electoral Commission has postponed the voter registration weekend by two weeks in the light of the third wave of…

09 Jul 2021
IEC launches online voter registration facility

The Electoral Commission has launched an online voter registration facility allowing new voters to register and existing voters to update…

15 Jul 2021
New by-elections to be held rules Con Court

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is ready to hold new by-elections in Tlokwe, in the North West, following…

01 Dec 2015