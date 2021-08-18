fbpx

Planning office of Kouga Municipality closed due to Covid

Jeffreys Bay 18 August 2021

The Kouga Municipality’s office at Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay are closed for decontamination until further notice.

All staff members will be working from home.

Electronic submission of building plans can be done through the Ovvio portal on the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za.

An access key is necessary to register for this service and can be obtained from Mariske Kleingeld at [email protected] or Adrian Thorne at [email protected]

Once you have registered, simply follow the prompts to submit the building plans.

Please note that the portal cannot be used to make payments. Fees must be paid into the municipal bank account and proof of payment submitted with the plans.

Payments must be made into Kouga Municipality’s bank account. The banking details are as follows: Kouga Municipality, First National Bank, account number 52540033504 and reference PDT + your surname.

Alternatively, the following support staff can be contacted at 042 200 2200 (option 4) or emailed for queries about new or existing plans: Kobus Marais at [email protected], Roline Augustus at [email protected] or Ann Bezuidenhout at [email protected]





