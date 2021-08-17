11 changes to Springbok team for second test against Argentina

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made wholesale changes to the team for the second Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test against Argentina, while Lood de Jager will run out for his 50th cap.

The starting team shows 11 changes from last week – six in the backline and five upfront – with Nienaber bringing back a host of players who featured in the recent series win over the British & Irish Lions.

In total, the match-23 shows 17 changes from the squad that beat the Pumas 32-12 in the opening match last Saturday.

The only players who will start again this weekend are De Jager (lock), Siya Kolisi (captain and flank), Jasper Wiese (No 8), and Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf).

Reinach will start in the same backline that secured the Castle Lager Lions Series win in the final Test against the British & Irish Lions two weeks ago, which sees Handré Pollard back at flyhalf, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am return to the midfield, and Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe (wings) and Willie le Roux (fullback) at their posts in the back three.

Orie, who has made all five of his Test appearances off the bench, as well as Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Trevor Nyakane (prop) have been promoted to the starting team, where Thomas du Toit (prop) will also start his first Test of the season.

The only change in the loose trio is at flank, where Franco Mostert steps in for Kwagga Smith, who moves to the bench in place of the injured Marco van Staden.

The replacements bench, which features a six-two split of forwards yet again, also has a new look to it, with Janse van Rensburg joined by Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe (both props), all of whom return to the fold after getting a break last weekend.

The two backs on the bench are scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse – who scored a try on debut last weekend – and Damian Willemse (utility back).

Marvin Orie has been included in the Boks’ starting team for the first time.

“A few players didn’t play last week after a physically demanding Castle Lager Lions Series, and are now back in the mix, while we also wanted to give a few players who have worked hard at training over the last two months a chance to get some valuable game time,” said Nienaber.

“This is a long season, so we need to get the balance right between building consistency in selection and in our performances, managing the players in terms of their workload, and building depth within our squad.”

Springbok team to face Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium:

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 65 caps, 60 pts (12t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 17 caps, 45 pts (9t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 18 caps, 20 pts (4t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 50 caps, 30 pts (6t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 17 caps, 75 pts (15t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 52 caps, 502 pts (6t, 80c, 100p, 4d)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 17 caps, 40pts (8t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 4 caps, 0 pts

7 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 43 caps, 5pts (1t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 55 caps, 30 pts (6t)

5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 49 caps, 25 pts (5t)

4 – Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers) – 5 caps, 0 pts

3 – Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks, 12 caps, 0 pts)

2 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 38 caps, 30 pts (6t)

1 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 47 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 40 caps, 40 pts (8t)

17 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 51 caps, 5pts (1t)

18 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 42 caps, 5pts (1t)

19 – Nicolaas van Rensburg (Montpellier) – uncapped

20 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 11 caps, 5 pts (1t)

21 – Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks) – 5 caps, 0 pts

22 – Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks) – 1 cap, 5 pts (1t)

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 11 caps, 5pts (1t)

Springbok record against Argentina:

Played 31; Won 27, Lost 3, Drawn 1; Points for 1090, Points against 606; Tries scored 128, Tries conceded 56; Highest score 73 pts, Biggest win 60 pts; Win %: 87%.