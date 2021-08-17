103 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region with Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp being the primary hot spots.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 263 on August 15 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On August 8, there was 220 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 160 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at August 15, was Humansdorp (112), Jeffreys Bay (103), St Francis Bay (15), Hankey (14), Patensie (9), Loerie (5), Thornhill (5), Andrieskraal (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (18), Aston Bay (3), Boskloof (4), C-Place (6), Gill Marcus (9), Hankey (14), Humansdorp Town (44), Jeffreys Bay Central (55), Kruisfontein (20), KwaNomzamo (11), Loerie (5), Ocean View (5), Paradise Beach (1), Pellsrus (20), St Francis Bay (15), Thornhill (5), Vaaldam (6), Wavecrest (13), Patensie Correctional Services (2).

The cumulative total stood at 7 148, including, 6 725 recoveries.