Road Closure in Jeffreys Bay

A section of St Francis Street and De Reyger Street in Jeffreys Bay will be closed to traffic from today Monday, August 16 to Monday, September 20 for the construction of a new road to accommodate the newly-build lifestyle centre opposite the intersection.

Road closure boards will be in St Francis Street after the BuildIt exit, in St Francis Street at the Schelde Street intersection, and in De Reyger Street after the Ocean View entrance.

Detour routes around the construction area will be as follow when driving from the Northwest of St Francis Street:

• Intersection of St Francis left in Nautilus Street

• Nautilus Street left turn in Goedehoop Street

• Goedehoop Street intersection to St Francis Street

The time period for construction is, but not limited to, from August 13 to September 20.