Australians Stephanie Gilmore and Jack Robinson Win Corona Open Mexico

Surfing 16 August 2021

Stephanie Gilmore and Jack Robinson have won the Corona Open Mexico after four consecutive days of competition at Barra de la Cruz in Huatulco, Mexico.

The Australians claimed victory in the 4-6 foot waves throughout the Semifinals and Finals, winning the last Championship Tour event of the regular 2021 season.

Gilmore earned her 32nd CT victory after taking down a competitive field, including World No. 1 and reigning four-time WSL Champion, Carissa Moore (HAW), in the Semifinals and World No. 2 Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in the Quarterfinals.

CT rookie Jack Robinson (AUS), earned his first CT event win after defeating Deivid Silva (BRA) in the Final, Mateus Herdy (BRA) in the Semifinals, and Frederico Morais (PRT) in the Quarterfinals.

The WSL Final 5 for the women and men is now locked, and these top-ranked surfers will now start preparing for the Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California.

The Rip Curl WSL Finals is the new one-day event that will determine the 2021 World Champions and will hold a competition window from September 9 – 17, 2021.

WSL Final 5 – Women’s
1 – Carissa Moore (HAW)
2 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)
3 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)
4 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)
4 – Johanne Defay (FRA)

WSL Final 5 – Men’s
1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA)
2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA)
3 – Filipe Toledo (BRA)
4 – Conner Coffin (USA)
5 – Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Corona Open Mexico Women’s Final Results:
1 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.83
2 – Malia Manuel (HAW) 15.27

Corona Open Mexico Men’s Final Results:
1 – Jack Robinson (AUS) 15.16
2 – Deivid Silva (BRA) 15.14

Corona Open Mexico Men’s Semifinals Results:
HEAT 1: Deivid Silva (BRA) 13.23 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 10.90
HEAT 2: Jack Robinson (AUS) 16.00 DEF. Mateus Herdy (BRA) 11.50

Corona Open Mexico Women’s Semifinals Results:
HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) 15.20 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.87
HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.40 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.57

