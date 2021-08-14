fbpx

We not going to sit back and chill says Siya

We not going to sit back and chill says Siya
Rugby 14 August 2021

The Springboks are bracing themselves for a physical battle of epic proportions when they line up against Argentina today in the opening Castle Lager Rugby Championship match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and captain Siya Kolisi said they are ready for the challenge.

Kolisi and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick showed great respect for Los Pumas at Friday’s captains media conference, and said the Boks were looking forward to kicking off the tournament.

“It wasn’t tough for us to switch (from the Lions series to the Rugby Championship,” said Kolisi.

“We made that decision last Saturday already, and on Sunday we received the clips for this week’s game from the coaches, which they had done a while ago.

“So, we were never going to sit back and chill. Argentina are coming here flat out, and they want to prove a point.”

Kolisi added: “It’s a challenge to play against them. They have a strong pack and we’ve had a lot of big battles against them.

“They play similarly to us with their set pieces, scrummaging and mauls, so we have to turn it up when we face them.

“It will be a different challenge for us this week, but we are looking forward to it as a team.”

Article continues below...

Speaking of the transition from winning the series against the British & Irish Lions to switching to Castle Lager Rugby Championship mode, Stick said their preparation was the same as for all other Test matches.

“We didn’t prepare differently this week to the way we prepared for the matches against the British & Irish Lions,” said Stick.

“We have processes and routines in terms of our preparation, and we follow that no matter which team we face.

Kolisi was also excited to see Joseph Dweba (hooker) make his Test debut in a front row with props Ox Nché and Wilco Louw.

“Joseph is enjoying it here and he’s excited and wants to get on the field,” said Kolisi.

“We know that together with Wilco and Ox, they will take charge and carry the team. He worked hard to be here and I’m sure he’ll make the most of the opportunity.”

Related Posts

Victor Matfield to play Super rugby in 2014

Former Springbok and Bulls captain Victor Matfield will return to the rugby field during the 2014 Super Rugby season with…

15 Jan 2014
We going to turn it up says Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has adopted a positive attitude to the pressure on the team on the eve of their…

31 Jul 2021
NZ-SA rivalry is still intense says All Blacks coach

The All Blacks may have been heaped misery on South Africa in their record 0-57 defeat at Albany on Saturday…

18 Sep 2017
Murray named new Lions captain for SA tour

Ireland’s Conor Murray has been handed the captaincy for the Castle Lager Lions Series after Alun Wyn Jones was ruled…

30 Jun 2021
Springbok team to begin defence of the World Cup announced

The Springboks have named the most experienced team in their history for the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2011…

08 Sep 2011
Kolisi: “This is the match that counts the most”

Siya Kolisi and Mzwandile Stick said the Springboks were ready to give everything on the field to secure the unique…

07 Aug 2021
Frans Steyn back for the Boks

  World cup winning fullback Frans Steyn is making a welcome comeback to a Springbok team that is reeling on…

24 Aug 2010
Jean de Villiers retires from international rugby

Springbok captain Jean de Villiers on Sunday announced his retirement from international rugby, following a jaw fracture he sustained in…

28 Sep 2015
Coetzee out of RWC; four players released for Currie Cup

Lizo Gqoboka (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Marvin Orie (Xerox Golden Lions), Thomas du Toit and André Esterhuizen (both Cell C Sharks)…

20 Aug 2019
Springboks are desperate to beat USA

Springbok captain Fourie du Preez is hoping his side makes a fast start against the USA in their final World…

07 Oct 2015
Junior Springboks’ draw announced for U20 Championship

The Junior Springboks will face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in Pool C of the 2020 World Rugby U20 Championship,…

15 Jan 2020
Are the Boks back on track?

There has been some pretty good rugby played by the Springboks over the past two weeks against the English tourists….

17 Jun 2012
Springboks are climbing the World Rankings

South Africa will be visiting New Zealand on a mission to continue their climb up the world rugby rankings. Unbeaten…

04 Sep 2017
SA Rugby confirms venues for Springboks’ 2020 home Tests

The Springboks will bid an emotional farewell to DHL Newlands in Cape Town in July, and will face the All…

05 Feb 2020
Springboks look forward to date with destiny

Siya Kolisi brushed off talk of his 50th Test appearance in today’s Rugby World Cup final against England, by saying…

02 Nov 2019