Hankey farmer shot during attack

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, after a 72-year-old man survived being shot during a shoot-out with unknown men on his small holding outside Hankey on Wednesday tonight.

On Wednesday, 11 August 2021 around 18:45, the elderly man (72) was inside his home on the small holding near the R330 outside Hankey, when he heard his dogs barking and went outside to investigate.

As he stepped out of the kitchen door an unknown number of suspects, who were standing few metres away from the house, starting shooting at him. One of the bullets struck his lower leg.

The farmer, who had a firearm, retaliated with several shots towards the attackers who managed to flee the scene. At this stage, it is unknown whether any of the suspects was injured during the incident.

The elderly man was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. A case of attempted murder was opened for further investigation.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Trevor Engelbrecht on 082 441 7735 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is strictly confidential.