Top South African surfers to compete in JBay’s perfect waves

Since its world-class waves were first discovered in the 1960’s, Jeffreys Bay has served as a mecca to surfers from around the world. The quality and consistency of the waves is unparalleled making it one of the top surf destinations on the planet.

This year, the famous surf town will be hosting the South African Longboard Championships for the first time in 12 years.

After a year off in 2020, the contest will once again see scores of talented longboard surfers from around the country competing for sought-after national titles.

The 31st annual South African Longboard Championships, sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, presented by RYD Brand will take place from the 24th – 29th of August 2021.

The Championships will be held at the world famous longboarding wave known as Point, which offers a reeling, long-running wave that is ideally suited to longboard surfing.

Article continues below...

Consistent winter swells in August promise to transform the point break into a spectacular, corduroy-lined surfing arena.

“Point is a perfect wave. Having our national contest at the best possible place means so much to us, because it means South Africa’s top longboarders will get to show off their absolute best surfing!” says Jeffreys Bay local and Open Men’s competitor Ryan Lightfoot.

The total prize value amounts to R 80 000, attracting surfers from all provinces of South Africa. Some of the top contenders for the national titles include JBay local and 2018 World Champion Steven Sawyer, Cape Town’s rising star Manoa Robb, multiple national champion Tarryn King and top Durban surfer and shaper Christy Gilmour.

In terms of Surfing South Africa Covid-19 protocols all participants will be required to adhere to the Covid -19 event Standard Operating Procedures.