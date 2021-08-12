fbpx

Top South African surfers to compete in JBay’s perfect waves

Top South African surfers to compete in JBay’s perfect waves
Jeffreys Bay Surfing 12 August 2021

Since its world-class waves were first discovered in the 1960’s, Jeffreys Bay has served as a mecca to surfers from around the world. The quality and consistency of the waves is unparalleled making it one of the top surf destinations on the planet.

This year, the famous surf town will be hosting the South African Longboard Championships for the first time in 12 years.

After a year off in 2020, the contest will once again see scores of talented longboard surfers from around the country competing for sought-after national titles.

The 31st annual South African Longboard Championships, sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, presented by RYD Brand will take place from the 24th – 29th of August 2021.

The Championships will be held at the world famous longboarding wave known as Point, which offers a reeling, long-running wave that is ideally suited to longboard surfing.

Article continues below...

Consistent winter swells in August promise to transform the point break into a spectacular, corduroy-lined surfing arena.

“Point is a perfect wave. Having our national contest at the best possible place means so much to us, because it means South Africa’s top longboarders will get to show off their absolute best surfing!” says Jeffreys Bay local and Open Men’s competitor Ryan Lightfoot.

The total prize value amounts to R 80 000, attracting surfers from all provinces of South Africa. Some of the top contenders for the national titles include JBay local and 2018 World Champion Steven Sawyer, Cape Town’s rising star Manoa Robb, multiple national champion Tarryn King and top Durban surfer and shaper Christy Gilmour.

In terms of Surfing South Africa Covid-19 protocols all participants will be required to adhere to the Covid -19 event Standard Operating Procedures.

Related Posts

R 12,3 million for beachfront upgrades in Kouga

More than R 12 million will be pumped into upgrading the Jeffreys Bay beachfront, including the town’s main beach which…

13 Oct 2016
Reece says: Thanks for saving my life

  “The past few weeks have been a Roller coaster of emotion, fear and anxiety. If it were not for…

31 Aug 2010
Arrest in case of missing J'Bay businessman

The South African Police have arrested a suspect in the case of missing Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder, who is…

20 Jul 2011
Reward offered for fire hydrant information

Kouga Municipality is offering a cash reward for information about the recent spate of fire hydrant vandalism in Jeffreys Bay….

20 Jul 2019
Electricity for Ocean View residents

The long wait for electricity has finally come to an end for 28 families from Ocean View in Jeffreys Bay….

19 Oct 2020
Photo of the day – a close up of Supertubes

Surfing Supertubes is all about positioning and timing. Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this picture that demonstrates just how…

09 May 2015
Photo of the day – jamming at Supertubes

The first ground swell that heralds the arrival of winter arrived in JBay over the weekend. Solid waves and good…

23 Mar 2016
NYDA to hold workshops in JBay and Thornhill

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) would like to invite young people to Job Preparedness Training Workshops which will be…

23 Jul 2014
Disaster Management Volunteers appointed to curb spread of Covid-19

110 Disaster Management Volunteers have been appointed by Kouga Municipality to assist curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the…

26 Nov 2020
More vehicles stolen in J’Bay

Out of town syndicates are still operating in Jeffreys Bay and stealing motor vehicles, mostly bakkies from the upmarket suburb…

12 Oct 2010
Property of the week 16 September

JEFFREYS BAY – WAVECREST The Perfect Family Home This conveniently situated family home offers upmarket finishes, 4 sunny bedrooms, 3…

16 Sep 2011
St Francis – J’Bay paddle race

New frontiers are being challenged all the time in sport and a new race has been created for the surf…

18 Aug 2010
Eco road to address plastic pollution

AFRICA’S first eco-friendly road incorporating waste plastic has been completed at Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape. A 300m strip…

02 Nov 2019
2010 in review

JBayNews.com launched in May 2010 to cater for the growing demand from the local community to have access to information…

10 Jan 2011
Sean Holmes to take on Kelly Slater in Billabong Pro

  With surf continuing to pulse in the three-to-four foot range and an increase projected throughout the day, the Billabong…

17 Jul 2010