Kouga Municipality is appointing a panel of Estate Agents

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: PLANNING DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

NOTICE NO: 137/2021

APPOINTMENT OF A PANEL OF ESTATE AGENTS FOR THE SELLING OF RESIDENTIAL IMMOVABLE

PROPERTIES

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the appointment of a

panel of Estate Agents for the selling of residential immovable properties for Kouga Local

Municipality for a period of three (3) years.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Wednesday, 04

August 2021.

After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective

bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in

bidding for this project on the 18 August 2021 @ 12h00.

A request to attend or join the virtual

clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected] before the 17 August 2021 end of business (16:15).

Any RSVP or show of interest, received after the 17 August 2021 end of business (16:15) will not be

considered.

If you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification

meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender

document)

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold will be applied where applicable.

• A minimum functional assessment score of 75% will apply to this contract.

• A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 137/2021:

“APPOINTMENT OF A PANEL OF ESTATE AGENTS FOR THE SELLING OF RESIDENTIAL IMMOVABLE

PROPERTIES”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16

Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 06

SEPTEMBER 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER