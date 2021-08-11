fbpx

Paradise Beach residents isolated by Provincial Government

Paradise Beach residents isolated by Provincial Government
Jeffreys Bay 11 August 2021

Kouga Municipality will close the causeway between Aston Bay and Paradise Beach in Jeffreys Bay when water levels are too high and endangers the lives of motorists crossing the causeway.

“An emergency application has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT) for the breaching of the Seekoei Estuary Mouth,” said Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman.

“Breaching the Seekoei Estuary Mouth without the necessary permission from the Department is illegal and can lead to a fine of up to R500 000.

“The municipality has also reached out to the Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs, Mlungisi Mvoko, for urgent intervention to effectively address this problem.”

This follows after rain and stormy seas increased the water levels of the Seekoei Estuary to such an extent that the causeway became submerged and had to be closed.

“The municipality has developed the Seekoei Estuary Management Plan in terms of the Coastal Management Act, that was approved by the DEDEAT MEC in June 2019, to help address the dilemma in the long-term,” said Bornman.

“The municipality has, furthermore, applied to the DEDEAT last year for a maintenance management plan to allow the municipality to breach the Seekoei Estuary Mouth when required.

Article continues below...

“To date no approval has been granted and the reasons therefore are unknown.”

According to Bornman, the alternative gravel road – the road between Humansdorp and Paradise Beach pass the Lombardini Game Farm – is a provincial road and impassable. The municipality can unfortunately not maintain a provincial road.

“We have requested assistance from the Department of Transport to upgrade and maintain the gravel road,” he said.

“This means that many Paradise Beach residents are, in effect, isolated from the rest of the world due to the unwillingness of the DEDEAT to cooperate in solving the very obvious crisis.

“The municipality has also sought legal advice and will take all steps necessary to make sure the residents of Paradise Beach have access to the economy.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Related Posts

Explore under the Ocean this weekend

The J’Bay Underwater Club will be diving this weekend and will launch from the Ski Boat Club in Diaz Road…

03 Dec 2010
Why are people objecting to the Nuke at Thyspunt?

  Emotions can run really high when it comes to nuclear power. It seems that there is no middle grround,…

20 Jul 2010
marina martinique property for sale
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – on the water @ Marina Martinique

Price: R 1 390 000 This modern north-facing apartment is on the first floor and on the water in the…

20 Dec 2018
V&A Waterfront
Cape Town is the greatest city in the world

The results are in and 45 000 readers of the Telegraph have voted for Cape Town as being the best…

11 Dec 2018
African Grey parrot missing in J'Bay

Local resident Jacques Bezuidenhout is urgently seeking his African Grey Parrot that flew away on Friday evening. The parrot was…

16 Jan 2011
JBay beach to feature on CNN Travel

A Jeffreys Bay beach has been included in CNN Travel’s list of the best beaches to visit in 2018. Paradise…

13 Apr 2018
Help clean up Main Beach

Jeffreys Bay – Grab a plastic bag and set off to Main Beach – not for fun in the sun,…

21 Sep 2019
Former VCS principal opens new school

After his controversial and sudden resignation earlier this year, former Victory Christian School principal Fanie Vermaak is set to open…

27 Oct 2015
House breakings in J’Bay

Wavecrest has once again been targeted by criminals who broke into the same house twice in Pittosporim Street. In the…

06 Jun 2011
Accident Victim in crucial condition

The young man who was involved in the accident in Da Gama Road on Friday night has been identified. Alistair…

17 May 2010
Homes targeted by robbers in J’Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police have made an appeal to residents to keep an eye open for loiterers in the suburbs…

18 Nov 2010
The Earth

  How dare they Those who I sustain Hold me such a bane[picapp align=”right” wrap=”false” link=”term=earth+from+space&iid=8610689″ src=”https://view4.picapp.com/pictures.photo/image/8610689/images-from-nasa-solar/images-from-nasa-solar.jpg?size=500&imageId=8610689″ width=”200″ height=”200″ /]…

23 Sep 2010
Municipal auction a resounding success

Kouga Municipality’s public auction was a resounding success last week, with everything on offer finding a willing buyer. A total…

27 Oct 2017
Sam Mieny CD released

A small piece of the old Jeffreys Bay has been preserved with the release of a CD by local legend…

19 Sep 2011
endurade jbay X trail run jbay winterfest corona open jbay jeffreys bay
Online entries are closing for Endurade JBayX Trail Run

Online entries for the 2019 Endurade JBayX Trail Run, are closing on Friday. This three-stage trail run series, with day…

04 Jul 2019