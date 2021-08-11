fbpx

Marina Martinique Property for sale – a home for the discerning buyer

Jeffreys Bay Property 11 August 2021

A charming 3 Bedroom house is for sale in the prestigious Marina Martinique.

The sole mandate house is for the discerning buyer!

This neat as a pin well-kept property will not be on the market for long. Situated in Marina Martinique with 24hr access control, it offers a very safe and secure environment.

With a range of activities such as swimming, fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, boating, bird watching as well as the beach and restaurants being an easy walk away, this is truly an investment.

One can even train in the canals and enter the iconic Marina Mile swim event that take place every December.

From entering this property you will experience taste and comfort living with brand new floors.

* Open kitchen with spacious scullery/laundry.
* Open plan lounge and dining room.
* Three spacious bedrooms with build-in cupboards.
* Two modern bathrooms.
* Study.
* Double Carport.
* Built-in braai.
* Wooden floors.
* Large, neat garden.

Price: R 2 300 000

Phone Nicholas Melck on 0721993395 for more information.

