Worker stabbed to death on Hankey farm

The Police in Hankey have arrested a 19-year-old farm employee in connection with a murder of his 45-year-old colleague, which took place at a farm in Hankey on Sunday morning.

On 8 August 2021 at about 02:00, police were summoned to a complaint of murder in one of the farm staff cottages in Kruisrivier, Hankey.

At the scene, police found the body of Cornelius Antonie (45), with several stab wounds in the upper body.

They arrested Antonie’s colleague (19), and also confiscated a knife that is believed was used in the attack. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.

The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and will appear in the Hankey magistrate’s court today, 10 August 2021