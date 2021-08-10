Increase in local Covid cases

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 220 on August 8 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On July 26, there was 212 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 158 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at August 8, was Jeffreys Bay (89), Humansdorp (87), St Francis Bay (20), Hankey (14), Patensie (10), Thornhill (7), Loerie (3), Andrieskraal (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (9), Aston Bay (1), Boskloof (3), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (6), Golf Course 91), Greenfields (1), Hankey (14), Humansdorp Town (39), Jeffreys Bay Central (51), Kruisfontein (16), Loerie (2), Ocean View (6), Patensie (9), Pellsrus (16), Phase 2 (1), St Francis Bay (20), Thornhill (6), Vaaldam (eight), and Waveccrest (11).

The cumulative total stood at 6 869, including, 6 481 recoveries.