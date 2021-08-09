From Teen Mom to Successful Career Woman

She is vibrant, dynamic and authentic with a passion to make a lasting and impactful difference in the lives of others – no matter their circumstances.

Motivated by her own life story, Kouga Municipality Office Administrator, Elvina Felix (36), who got pregnant at the young age of 14, now stands as a beacon of hope for other teenage mothers across the Kouga region – inspiring them to triumph over their personal ‘mistakes’.

At that time, she was a Grade 7 learner at Humansdorp Senior Secondary School, and the father of the child was in Grade 11.

And to never give up.

No matter how difficult it may be. Or what obstacles may be strewn across their path.

Single teenage mother

Her first reaction to discovering she was pregnant was pure panic – especially after thinking that her “illness” was caused by a stomach virus.

“I had plans to go to university and have a successful career,” said Felix who knew little about intercourse at that stage as it was not a topic discussed in their household.

And there was the question of what her parents would think.

A touch of sadness plays hide and seek over her face, “My mother was distraught upon realising I was pregnant. I could see the pain and disappointment in her eyes. My father was extremely angry.

“After their initial shock, they supported me one hundred percent – helping me to raise my beautiful daughter, Deroux Taylor (21) who boasts a diploma in Analytical Chemistry.

“Without their unwavering support and belief, my new life path would most likely have taken other turns – not as positive and successful as now.”

Back to school

Determined not to give up on her career ambitions, Felix went back to school the following year to continue with her studies.

“As young and unexperienced as I was, I knew that I had to complete my school career – no matter the obstacles or how difficult it might be,” she said.

The most difficult part of having to go back to school?

“Apart from having to repeat grade 7, dealing with my own insecurities and having to breastfeed,” said Felix. “By the middle of the day my breasts were so full, that the leaking milk showed through my school dress.

“It was also not easy looking after a child, while having to do your homework.”

Felix said the teachers were very understanding and helpful – not judging her for one second.

Success

Despite the challenges of raising a baby, Felix passed and progressed to Grade 12 – after which she enrolled for a Financial Management course, but had to pursue another avenue due to financial reasons.

In March 2017 she joined Kouga Municipality as the personal assistant of the Speaker. Two years later, she was appointed as the office administrator of the mayor.

Not stopping there, and living close to God, Felix was ordained as a pastor in November 2019.

She also founded a non-profit organisation, Project 1000 Women, in 2019. The vision and mission of the organisation is to reconnect and re-establish the bond between women and God.

More than two decades later, she and her husband, Aidan Felix – to whom she got married in October 2013 – are the proud parents of two children: Deroux (21) and Elijah Sam Felix (7).

Beacon of hope

“I believe God gave me a calling in life,” said Felix who is committed to empower and inspire other teenage mothers.

“Knowing that I was in a similar position and have first-hand experience of the obstacles that teenage mothers face, helps me build that trust and feelings of non-judgment.”

Her message to other girls who become pregnant?

“It is not the end of the world,” said Felix. “You must keep your head up and still follow your dreams, because it is not only your life anymore – it is both of your lives on the line. Do better. Be better.

“With God by our side, obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them.”