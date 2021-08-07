Gangbusters Surf Mag Issue 6 Out Now

In the midst of all the recent drama in our country, the crew have pumped out another issue of Gangbusters.

It’s a bit quirky, a fun read, epic photos and a cool bunch of advertisers.

“We like to think it is a cool reflection of our little ocean-based sport here in sunny SA. Nothing too serious, nothing too ponderous, and perfect for those of us from the sunburnt segment with short attention spans and reduced capacity for cerebral thinking,” said editor Craig Jarvis.

“In issue 6 we have an exclusive interview with those two surfers, Dom and Dave, who make the crazy Goldfish sound and vibe, as they head on out for a massive tour of the States.

They tell us what’s good about their lives in The States, and what they miss about South Africa.

Talking about the U S of A, little old Gangbusters Magazine has attracted some attention from some VIPs in the US surf scene, and something interesting might be lining up. Or maybe not. Either way, we are being noticed,” said Jarvis.

Goldfish dropping in on Goldfish, always. Comes from learning to surf in Cape Town.



Morne Laubscher provides some classic images for this month’s showcase, with Overberg and Boland waves mixed in with some overseas imagery.

Known as @morbophoto, he showcases some of his favourite shots.

It’s always a bonus when the photogs are cool ous with no airs and graces and are totally focused on their art.

Phil Nel slotted, somewhere over the rainbow… © Morbophoto

Bilt Surfboards took their team and a pile of boards down to the Transkei to celebrate 25 years of surfboard making.

Some of the best surfers in the country ride Bilt and they scored some waves and good times, far from the madding crowd.

Then we have our Olympics Silver Medal winner Bianca Buitendag on the cover.

We managed to snag some photos from the larnies at ISA and we can all celebrate her silver medal for the country. She did us so proud.

Bianca Buitendag © Pablo Jimenez

“For any ideas, feedback, submissions or complaints, hit us back, just to chat etc<” added Jarvis.

Tell us what you want to read about, tell us what’s bugging you, and tell us how you really feel. Let it all out. Consider us the therapist of surf mags… [email protected]