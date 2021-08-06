Property market booming in St Francis Bay

St Francis has seen record property sales over the past 12 months with Pam Golding St Francis Bay selling properties valued at R 337m for the 12 months to June.

This is more than double their average sales per annum over the previous five years.

With St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay transitioning to the digital economy, the area is becoming very popular with those who work remotely and is well positioned to welcome digital nomads once travel opens up again. The roll out of fibre is ensuring high speed connectivity in both coastal towns.

“There has been a big move to the coast, which is benefiting most coastal towns, but St Francis Bay is the stand out performer, the most popular, relative to its size.

This has come with some downsides, particularly for surfers, who are finding conditions busy,” said Richard Ardene from Pam Golding St Francis Bay.

“We made 169 sales over the past year; thirteen over R 5 million and two around R 9.5 million.

About half of the sales were plots under R 1 million,” added Ardene.

Photo: Clive Wright