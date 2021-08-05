fbpx

Man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for St Francis Bay farm attack

Man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for St Francis Bay farm attack
Jeffreys Bay 5 August 2021

The Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced a 32-year-old man a total of 30 years imprisonment for farm attack in St Francis Bay in February this year.

He will effectively serve 15 years of the sentence after he was convicted and sentenced for robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping (two counts) and theft of motor vehicle.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Frans Nongolo (32), a total of 30 years imprisonment for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to theft of motor vehicle.

Article continues below...

This sentence comes after the regional court heard that on Saturday, 27 February 2021 around 22:45, Nongolo and four others entered a farmhouse in Goedeloof, St Francis Bay.

A couple was kidnapped and robbed of personal belongings including a motor vehicle.

Related Posts

Increase in Property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay

The 2020/21 third quarter crime statistics has revealed that there has been in increase of burglaries in Jeffreys Bay with…

21 Feb 2021
jeffreys bay
Women robbed in St Francis Bay in broad daylight

St Francis Bay police have arrested three men following a house robbery in the seaside town. The robbery took place…

01 Feb 2014
Man stabbed in St Francis Bay house robbery

The St Francis Bay Police are hunting for three suspects after a house robbery turned violent in the coastal village…

28 Jan 2015
Robbers active in St Francis Bay

Residents in St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis were the victims of four incidents of criminal activities last night….

24 Jan 2015
CCTV cameras reduce crime in St Francis Bay

Crime has been reduced in St Francis Bay through the CCTV cameras that have been installed through the Special Rating…

04 Aug 2019
Six suspects arrested for possession of Abalone in St Francis Bay

Six suspects aged between 26 and 45 have been arrested by members of St Francis Bay SAPS for possession of…

21 May 2021
7 people murdered in Humansdorp over the past three months

Following a lull in criminal activity during the hard COVID-19 lockdown, crime stats began to rise as restrictions were eased…

15 Nov 2020
45 houses burgled in St Francis Bay

There have been 45 house break ins in St Francis Bay over the past two months. These are cases that…

09 Nov 2018
Elderly man stabbed in St Francis Bay robbery

An elderly man was stabbed in the face during a scuffle with an intruder in his St Francis Bay house…

04 Jul 2013
Six arrested for St Francis Bay house robbery

St Francis Bay police have arrested six suspects in connection with a house robbery in Leige Road. Police spokesperson, warrant…

22 Jul 2014
jeffreys bay
Domestic worker attacked in St Francis Bay

A domestic worker was attacked by an intruder on Thursday while getting a house in St Francis Bay ready for the…

19 Apr 2014
jeffreys bay
St Francis Bay Police hunt for house robbery suspects

Police detectives are on the hunt for at least four suspects who stormed into a small holding on the Oyster…

17 May 2021