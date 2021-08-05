Man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for St Francis Bay farm attack

The Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced a 32-year-old man a total of 30 years imprisonment for farm attack in St Francis Bay in February this year.

He will effectively serve 15 years of the sentence after he was convicted and sentenced for robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping (two counts) and theft of motor vehicle.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Frans Nongolo (32), a total of 30 years imprisonment for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to theft of motor vehicle.

Article continues below...

This sentence comes after the regional court heard that on Saturday, 27 February 2021 around 22:45, Nongolo and four others entered a farmhouse in Goedeloof, St Francis Bay.

A couple was kidnapped and robbed of personal belongings including a motor vehicle.