JBay returns to the 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour

Jeffreys Bay Surfing 5 August 2021

The JBay Open of Surfing will be back in 2022 with the iconic event, formerly known as the Billabong Pro, scheduled to take place from 9-18 July next year.

The all new format of the World Championship features a combined men’s and women’s schedule as well as the introduction of a mid-season cut, with Jeffreys Bay being the second last event before the Finals, that will take place from 7-18 September.

Next year’s combined CT schedule starts at the Billabong Pro Pipeline and concludes in Tahiti and adds back incredible venues like G-Land and Jeffreys Bay,” said Eric Logan from the World Surf League.

“Surf Ranch has been featured on the CT calendar since 2018 and we’ll be taking a year off from the basin in 2022.”

The 2022 CT season will start with 36 men and 18 women, and then be reduced to 22 men and 10 women after the mid-season cut.

The top-ranked surfers will continue on to the second half of the tour (where they will be joined by two men’s and two women’s wildcards) and automatically requalify for the 2023 CT.

The JBay Open will take place after the mid-season cut.

The JBay Open forms part of the Jeffreys Bay Winterfest and is a major boost to the economy of Jeffreys Bay during the quiet winter months in the coastal town.

 

