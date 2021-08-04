fbpx

Women, Youth and Disabled Owned Businesses should register with Kouga Municipality

Jeffreys Bay 4 August 2021

Kouga Local Municipality have invited all women, youth and disabled owned cleaning businesses to submit their company profiles to the Local Economic Development and Tourism Unit (LED).

The full details can be found below:

Kouga Municipality is a well managed Municipality that is attracting investment into the region.

The road resealing program the Municipality has been implemented over the past few years as well as the upgrading and maintenance of public facilities bear testimony to the fact that Kouga is on the rise.

The Head Office of the Municipality is situated in Jeffreys Bay, the surf and event capital of South Africa.

