Olympic Champions set to compete at Corona Open Mexico

Surfing 4 August 2021

The Corona Open Mexico will open on August 10 and run through August 19, 2021.

This event marks the first time in 15 years that the world’s best surfers will be competing at the iconic right-hand break located on the edge of the Sierra Madre in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Olympic Surfers To Compete in Upcoming Mexico Championship Tour Event

After making history in Tokyo and winning surfing’s first-ever Olympic gold medals, reigning WSL Champions Carissa Moore (HAW) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) will now focus their attention to the 2021 Championship Tour and their respective World Title campaigns.

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and Owen Wright (AUS) also came away with success at the Olympic Games, with Igarashi winning silver and Wright winning bronze.

Moore, Ferreira, Igarashi, and Wright will get back to competing on the CT for the World Title at the Corona Open Mexico.

Gold medalist Moore is currently No. 1 in the world, and has already clinched a spot in the WSL Final 5, while Ferreira currently sits as World No. 2, and will go to Mexico with the extra confidence of an Olympic medalist.

South Africans Jordy Smith and Matt McGillivray will be competing in Mexico.

Corona Open Mexico pres. by Quiksilver Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)
Heat 2: Johanne Defay (FRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Lakey Peterson (USA)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS), TBD
Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)
Heat 5: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Sage  Erickson (USA)
Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA), Tyler Wright (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

Corona Open Mexico pres. by Quiksilver Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Owen Wright (AUS), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)
Heat 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 3: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Adrian Buchan (AUS)
Heat 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Kolohe Andino (USA)
Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Deivid Silva (BRA), TBD
Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jeremy  Flores (FRA), TBD
Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Heat 8: Conner Coffin (USA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Jack Freestone (AUS)
Heat 9: Yago Dora (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA)
Heat 10: John John Florence (HAW), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Wade Carmichael (AUS)
Heat 11: Frederico Morais (PRT), Seth Moniz (HAW), Jack Robinson (AUS)
Heat 12: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Adriano de Souza (BRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

surf lessons jbay jeffreys bay surf core surf school

