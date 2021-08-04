fbpx

Man sentenced to seven years in jail for culpable homicide

Jeffreys Bay 4 August 2021

The Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced a 41-year-old man to an effective seven years direct imprisonment for causing the death of Silulami Mhlanga (39) after hitting him with a beer bottle in St Francis Bay in June this year.

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Dumisani Sotafile to seven years direct imprisonment for culpable homicide.

Sotafile was charged for murder, and during court proceedings he submitted a plea on a charge of culpable homicide, and conceded that his action resulted in Mhlanga’s death.

This sentence follows an unfortunate incident which occurred on 14 June 2021 at about 14:00, where the two men were drinking at the local tavern in Sea Vista (St Francis Bay).

An argument started between the two, which ended when Sotafile struck Mhlanga with a beer bottle on the head.

