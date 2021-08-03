Beached whale at Oyster Bay poses increased risk of shark activity

The NSRI and Kouga Municipality have appealed to swimmers, paddlers and fishermen to be cautious along the coastline between St Francis Bay and Plettenberg Bay after a whale, that washed ashore at Oyster Bay Main Beach, was humanely euthanised on Sunday afternoon by Police.

Oyster Bay Beach has been closed to swimmers by Kouga Municipality.

The NSRI Oyster Bay were alerted at 10h26 on Sunday, 01 August that a large Humpback Whale had beached at Main Beach.

Disaster Risk Management were placed on alert.

With the animal appearing to be in poor health and hard aground in shallow surf the decision was made by the Vet to euthanise the animal.

The SA Police Services carried out an operation to humanely euthanise the animal under the guidance of the Vet.

Due to the beached whale carcass there is the strong likelihood of increased shark activity along the coast between St Francis Bay and Plettenberg Bay and caution is advised.

Arrangements to remove the carcass are being investigated.

Photo: Clive Wright