3200 kg of Abalone seized in Gqeberha

Five suspected abalone poachers aged between 28 and 49 will appear in the Gqeberha New Law Court for possession, transporting, keeping and running a fish processing establishment without permit.

On 28 July 2021, the Hawks stopped and searched a vehicle which was found to contain abalone in the Kinkelbos area.

One suspect was arrested on the scene.

Further investigation was conducted which led the Police to a number of addresses in the Walmer policing area in Gqeberha where two bags of abalone were seized.

Four foreign nationals including a female were arrested in those premises. A huge storage and a processing facility of abalone was discovered.

Three vehicles including a white VW Caddy, Toyota Avanza and an Audi were confiscated.

Fish processing apparatus and R7000 cash were also seized.

The combined mass of seized abalone is 3200 kilograms with a street value of more than R6.1 million.

All five suspects are in custody and will appear in the Gqeberha New Law Court to set a date for a formal bail application.