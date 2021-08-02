Elderly Man murdered in Storms River

An elderly man was found murdered inside his Storm River home on the afternoon of July 31, at approximately 16:00.

Thomas Glen Love (89) was found in his house with two stab wounds to his upper body.

The tenant of the deceased, who stays in an outside flat, became concerned after she last saw him on Tuesday, July 27.

Police spokesperson, Sgt. Majola Nkohli, said that the tenant contacted the police after she peeped through a window and saw his upper body covered in what seemed like a towel.

“At the scene, Love’s body was found with two stab wounds in the upper body,” Nkohli said.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased’s wallet, laptop and a television set were missing from the house.

One of the room’s windows was broken and a kitchen door was not locked with its key hanging from the inside,” he added.

A case of murder was opened with an additional charge of house robbery.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Eljan Masimla on 042 281 7700 or 082 457 2961.