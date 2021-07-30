SANParks has special offers on long-stay accommodation

South African National Parks (SANParks) is giving the opportunity to make a national park a home for a while, with special offers of up to 50% discount on long-stay accommodation at a selection of parks and camps.

The offer is available for stays from 28 July – 23 September 2021 (excluding 6 – 8 August).

How does it work?

Guests can take up the special offer for stays between 28 July – 23 September 2021.

The offer excludes the long weekend of 6 – 8 August 2021.

Guests will receive a 50% discount for stays of 30 consecutive nights or more.

Guests will receive a 30% discount for stays of 14 – 29 consecutive nights.

Guest will have to occupy the same unit(s) for the duration of their stay.

The long-stay accommodation offer is available at the following parks and camps:

Addo Elephant National Park Addo Main Camp Matyholweni Rest Camp Nyathi Rest Camp

Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Garden Route National Park: Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow Rest Camp Storms River Mouth Rest Camp

Golden Gate Highlands National Park: Glen Reenen Rest Camp Golden Gate Hotel & Chalets Highlands Mountain Retreat

Karoo National Park

Kruger National Park