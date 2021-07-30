fbpx

SANParks has special offers on long-stay accommodation

Tourism 30 July 2021

South African National Parks (SANParks) is giving the opportunity to make a national park a home for a while, with special offers of up to 50% discount on long-stay accommodation at a selection of parks and camps.

The offer is available for stays from 28 July – 23 September 2021 (excluding 6 – 8 August).

How does it work?

  • Guests can take up the special offer for stays between 28 July – 23 September 2021.
  • The offer excludes the long weekend of 6 – 8 August 2021.
  • Guests will receive a 50% discount for stays of 30 consecutive nights or more.
  • Guests will receive a 30% discount for stays of 14 – 29 consecutive nights.
  • Guest will have to occupy the same unit(s) for the duration of their stay.

The long-stay accommodation offer is available at the following parks and camps:

  • Addo Elephant National Park
    • Addo Main Camp
    • Matyholweni Rest Camp
    • Nyathi Rest Camp
  • Agulhas National Park
  • Augrabies Falls National Park
  • Bontebok National Park
  • Garden Route National Park:
    • Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow Rest Camp
    • Storms River Mouth Rest Camp
  • Golden Gate Highlands National Park:
    • Glen Reenen Rest Camp
    • Golden Gate Hotel & Chalets
    • Highlands Mountain Retreat
  • Karoo National Park
  • Kruger National Park
    • Letaba Rest Camp
    • Olifants Rest Camp
    • Mopani Rest Camp
    • Pretoriuskop Rest Camp
    • Punda Maria Rest Camp
    • Shingwedzi Rest Camp
    • Skukuza Safari Lodge
  • Mapungubwe National Park
    • Leokwe Rest Camp
  • Marakele National Park:
    • Bontle Tented Camp
    • Tlopi Tented Camp
    • Mokala National Park
      • Lilydale Rest Camp
      • Mosu Lodge
    • Mountain Zebra National Park
    • Table Mountain National Park
      • Cape Point: Eland & Duiker Cottages
      • Platteklip Wash Houses
    • |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
      • Sendelingsdrif Rest Camp

    Terms and Conditions:

    • The discount is available for new bookings made via the above booking request form available on www.sanparks.org/promotions/long-stay-offer.php, for stays between 28 July – 23 September 2021.
    • A discount of 50% will be applied to stays of 30+ consecutive nights.
    • A discount of 30% will be applied to stays of 14-29 consecutive nights.
    • Guests are to occupy the same unit(s) throughout their stay, for consecutive nights.
    • The discount only applies to the cost of the specified accommodation. No discounts will be offered on conservation fees, Wild Card purchases, activities, meals, etc.
  • The 1% Community Fund charge will be calculated on the discounted reservation cost.
  • The long-stay accommodation is subject to availability.
  • The reservations will be subject to SANParks’ standard deposit, modification and cancellation rules for public reservations.
  • The discounts are not available to the Travel Trade.

