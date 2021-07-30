SANParks has special offers on long-stay accommodation

South African National Parks (SANParks) is giving the opportunity to make a national park a home for a while, with special offers of up to 50% discount on long-stay accommodation at a selection of parks and camps.
The offer is available for stays from 28 July – 23 September 2021 (excluding 6 – 8 August).
How does it work?
- Guests can take up the special offer for stays between 28 July – 23 September 2021.
- The offer excludes the long weekend of 6 – 8 August 2021.
- Guests will receive a 50% discount for stays of 30 consecutive nights or more.
- Guests will receive a 30% discount for stays of 14 – 29 consecutive nights.
- Guest will have to occupy the same unit(s) for the duration of their stay.
The long-stay accommodation offer is available at the following parks and camps:
- Addo Elephant National Park
- Addo Main Camp
- Matyholweni Rest Camp
- Nyathi Rest Camp
- Agulhas National Park
- Augrabies Falls National Park
- Bontebok National Park
- Garden Route National Park:
- Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow Rest Camp
- Storms River Mouth Rest Camp
- Golden Gate Highlands National Park:
- Glen Reenen Rest Camp
- Golden Gate Hotel & Chalets
- Highlands Mountain Retreat
- Karoo National Park
- Kruger National Park
- Letaba Rest Camp
- Olifants Rest Camp
- Mopani Rest Camp
- Pretoriuskop Rest Camp
- Punda Maria Rest Camp
- Shingwedzi Rest Camp
- Skukuza Safari Lodge
- Mapungubwe National Park
- Leokwe Rest Camp
- Marakele National Park:
- Bontle Tented Camp
- Tlopi Tented Camp
- Mokala National Park
- Lilydale Rest Camp
- Mosu Lodge
- Mountain Zebra National Park
- Table Mountain National Park
- Cape Point: Eland & Duiker Cottages
- Platteklip Wash Houses
- |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
- Sendelingsdrif Rest Camp
Terms and Conditions:
- The discount is available for new bookings made via the above booking request form available on www.sanparks.org/promotions/long-stay-offer.php, for stays between 28 July – 23 September 2021.
- A discount of 50% will be applied to stays of 30+ consecutive nights.
- A discount of 30% will be applied to stays of 14-29 consecutive nights.
- Guests are to occupy the same unit(s) throughout their stay, for consecutive nights.
- The discount only applies to the cost of the specified accommodation. No discounts will be offered on conservation fees, Wild Card purchases, activities, meals, etc.
- The 1% Community Fund charge will be calculated on the discounted reservation cost.
- The long-stay accommodation is subject to availability.
- The reservations will be subject to SANParks’ standard deposit, modification and cancellation rules for public reservations.
- The discounts are not available to the Travel Trade.