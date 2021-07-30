Armed robbery in Sherwood

Kabega Park Police are on the hunt for four suspects following a house robbery that took place on Thursday evening, 29 July 2021 in Sherwood.

It is reported that at approximately 18:55, the complainant (50) arrived home with her mother (83) and as they were busy entering the house, the complainant was accosted from behind.

Her husband (53) who was busy assisting his mother in law, scuffled with the suspects who were armed with a knife and firearm. In the ensuing scuffle, he was stabbed in the right shoulder.

They were tied up and the suspects demanded money.

The suspects then fled with a laptop, cell phones, PS4 play station, jewellery and other goods. The injured husband was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects are unknown at this stage and police are investigating a case of house robbery.

Police are appealing to anyone who can provide any information relating to the whereabouts of the suspects to contact SAPS Kabega Park Crime office on 082 442 1017 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.