A Salute to Successful Kouga women

Women from different walks of life will be sharing their achievements and the challenges they have faced in the past with the broader Kouga community this August.

“August is Women’s Month, which makes it the ideal time to showcase the role women, of all races and ages, have been playing towards the achievements and success of Kouga Municipality,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“It is an opportunity to remind women just how strong they really are and to encourage them to believe in themselves and to support one another.”

The programme will feature four women, all employees at Kouga Municipality, who will be interviewed by Oasis FM Station Manager, André Swartz, every Thursday at 07:15 in August.

The interview will be broadcast on Oasis FM 89.8 and will also be streamed live on the Facebook Pages of Kouga Municipality and Oasis FM.

Elvina Felix, Office Administrator for the Office of the Mayor, will open the programme on Thursday, August 5. She will share her journey as a single teenage mother, and how she has overcome many obstacles to be a successful businesswoman today – with a daughter who boasts a diploma in analytical chemistry.

Article continues below...

The next week, August 12, the spotlight will turn to Lana Makoba, who puts her life on the line everyday to keep residents safe.

Librarian Nombuyiselo Gonya will take to the spotlight on August 19.

She will be followed by an interview on August 29 with former litter-picker Nokufika Mvundla, who has become the first woman to be appointed as a plant operator at the municipality.

She passed her test to operate a tractor loader backhoe, commonly known as a TLB, in May last year and are now handling one of these yellow giants for the municipality’s Waste and Environmental Management section.