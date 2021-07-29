fbpx

SA administers over 255 000 jabs, records 7 773 new COVID-19 cases overnight

SA administers over 255 000 jabs, records 7 773 new COVID-19 cases overnight
South Africa 29 July 2021

South Africa has so far administered 6 854 667 vaccine doses of which 225 808 were distributed on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health, the total cumulative number of the administered J&J shots now stands at 1 306 261 and 5 548 406 for Pfizer.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 36 721 COVID-19 tests of which 7 773 were positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 391 223.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 2 324 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, followed by 1 580 in the Western Cape and 1 246 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the country lost 370 people to COVID-19, meaning the country’s death toll has risen to 70 388 deaths to date.

In addition, hospital admissions increased by 650 in the past 24 hours, while 140 341 people are currently infected in South Africa.

The information is based on the 14 623 917 tests that have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Global view

Globally, as of 27 July, there have been 194 608 040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 170 155 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Article continues below...

According to the WHO’s weekly epidemiological update, the global number of new cases reported last week was over 3.8 million, an 8% increase compared to the previous week.

“This trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Americas and Western Pacific regions,” the organisation explained.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported this week increased sharply with over 69 000 deaths, a 21% peak compared to the previous week.

The greatest number of new fatalities were reported from the Americas and South-East Asia regions, the WHO added.

According to the latest data, the cumulative number of cases reported globally is now nearly 194 million, while the deaths exceed four million.

“If these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks.”

Over the past week, the WHO said the highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States (500 332 new cases, 131% increase), Brazil (324 334 new cases, 13% increase), Indonesia (289 029 new cases, 17% decrease), the United Kingdom (282 920 new cases, 5% decrease), and India (265 836 new cases, similar to the previous week).

Meanwhile, globally, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 182 countries, while 131 countries have cases of the Beta variant, 81 have the Gamma variant and 132 have detected the Delta variant.

Related Posts

Covid-19: Has the alcohol ban helped?

Groote Schuur Hospital trauma surgeons and Medical Research Council researchers have provided some answers using health records from the hospital’s…

22 Jan 2021
102 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

12 Jul 2021
Court rules that Soup Kitchens can continue operating

The Western Cape High Court has postponed the Democratic Alliance (DA) challenge to Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s attempt to regulate the…

23 May 2020
5 000 Eastern Cape health workers will be without jobs at the end of this month

The contracts of more than 5,000 Community Healthcare Workers (CHW) in the Eastern Cape will be terminated at the end…

14 Mar 2021
Study reveals COVID-19 perceptions in SA

While many South Africans know a great deal about COVID-19, the majority still believe they are at low risk of…

27 Apr 2020
Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay

The Eastern Cape Health Department has urged residents who make use of medical facilities  in Nelson Mandela Bay not to…

16 Nov 2020
JBay Dentist is Covid-19 ready and open for patients

Jbay Dentist is extremely proud to be setting the benchmark as one of the first dental practices to have re-opened…

04 Jun 2020
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region almost doubled last week, leading to a renewed call on residents…

23 Oct 2020
Billabong Pipe Masters suspended due to Covid-19

The World Surf League has suspended the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask as a result of positive COVID-19…

13 Dec 2020
Attorney says cigarette ban “is self-evidently irrational”

Tobacco companies want access to minutes of behind-closed-door meetings where ministers voted on Covid-19-busting regulations, reports Ground Up. In its…

05 May 2020
Municipalities should prepare for mass burials says Mkhize

The Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has issued a new Covid-19 regulation saying that Municipalities should identify sites for mass…

26 May 2020
Help keep Kouga Covid-19 safe this winter

Kouga residents need to wear a face mask when in public, practice proper hygiene, sanitise, maintain social distancing, and avoid…

22 May 2021
All feeding projects must register through Kouga Municipality

All organisations and individuals that have started food relief programmes in Kouga have been asked to register with the local…

23 Apr 2020
Municipal offices closed due to Covid-19

Kouga Municipality’s offices in Humansdorp and Hankey will be closed until further notice after employees working at the buildings tested…

24 Jun 2020
No hard lockdown on the cards, says President

With government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says government…

05 Jul 2020