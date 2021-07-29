fbpx

How to apply for a social grant online

Jeffreys Bay 29 July 2021

A social grant refers to grants paid by government to South African citizens who are in need of assistance. In South Africa, social grants are administered by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

Social grants are in place to help improve standards of living in society and are given to people who are vulnerable to poverty and in need of state support. These generally include older people, and people with young children.

All applicants for social grants must be South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees (official refugee status granted by the South African government must be provided) and candidates must be living in South Africa.

Social grants that can be applied online are:
• Grant for older persons
• Foster child grant
• Child support grant
• R350 SRD grant

Applicants can apply only by following this link: http://services.sassa.gov.za

SASSA is availing themselves to train community development workers and volunteers in our communities in order to help the clients to be able to access the system.

The reason is to minimize the number of beneficiary visiting our offices during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Enquiries: Ms S Dlangalavu, Local Office Manager – 0422006008
Ms Hliso-Sqokwana, Team Leader – 0422006016
Mr S Danster, Team Leader – 0422006017

