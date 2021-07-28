Three changes to the Springbok team for second test

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff will earn his 50th Test cap at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in the second Test of the Castle Lager Lions Series, with Jasper Wiese named at No 8 in this crucial clash between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made three changes to his starting team and six in total to the matchday squad for the key encounter.

Two of these changes are in the front-row, where Kitshoff – who made his Test debut against Ireland in 2016 – will mark his career milestone next to Frans Malherbe (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi in a new-look combination for the hosts.

Ox Nché – who packed down with Trevor Nyakane (prop) and Mbonambi last weekend – was ruled out due to the neck niggle he picked up in the first Test, but fortunately for Nienaber, Mbonambi’s hamstring strain has recovered sufficiently for him to start the match.

The other change in the starting XV was at No 8, where Wiese earns his first Test start after making his debut off the replacements bench against Georgia earlier this month.

Nienaber opted for a six-two split on the bench, which sees Nyakane and Vincent Koch provide cover at prop, while Marco van Staden takes over from Rynhardt Elstadt as loose forward cover along with Kwagga Smith, while Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse will provide support in the backline.

Damian de Allende, who retains his midfield partnership with Lukhanyo Am, will take one step closer to earning his half century of caps, as he runs onto the field in his 49th Test, while Lood de Jager (replacement lock) will earn his 47th cap if takes the field.

Article continues below...

Springbok team to face the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium:

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 63 caps, 60 pts (12t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 15 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps, 15 pts (3t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 48 caps, 30 pts (6t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 15 caps, 70 pts (14t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 50 caps, 477pts (6t, 78c, 93p, 4d)

9 – Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks) – 31 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 1 cap, 0 pts

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers) – 57 caps, 25 pts (5t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 52 caps, 30 pts (6t)

5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 41 caps, 5pts (1t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 87 caps, 15 pts (3t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 40 caps, 5pts (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 38 caps, 40 pts (8t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 49 caps, 5pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 35 caps, 30 pts (6t)

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 44 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 21 caps, 0 pts

19 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 46 caps, 25 pts (5t)

20 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 pts

21 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 8 caps, 5 pts (1t)

22 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 12 caps, 25 pts (5t)

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 8 caps, 5pts (1t)

Facts and Stats:

Handré Pollard needs two penalty goals to equal Jackie Snyman’s record of six career penalty goals against the British & Irish Lions.

The Springboks need four tries to reach 100 tries against the British & Irish Lions in this 48th Test between the sides since 1891.

Miscellaneous:

The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is

There are 238 caps in the backline with 365 caps amongst the forwards. On the bench there are a further 159

The average caps per player in the backline are 34, the forwards 45 while the players on the bench average 19.