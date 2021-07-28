fbpx

Slight increase in Active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 28 July 2021

Theree has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 212 on July 26 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On July 22, there was 197 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are three COVID-19 patients (none oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and two COVID-19 patients (two oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 154 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at July 26, was Jeffreys Bay (85), Humansdorp (85), Patensie (16), St Francis Bay (10), Loerie (7), Hankey (6), Thornhill (3), Andrieskraal (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (7), Aston Bay (2), C-Place (5), Gill Marcus (15), Graslaagte (1), Hankey (6), Humansdorp (15), Humansdorp Town (26), Jeffreys Bay (2), Jeffreys Bay Central (54), Johnson’s Ridge (1), Kruisfontein (12), KwanomZamo (6), Loerie (7), Paradise Beach (1), Patensie (16), Pellsrus (9), St Francis Bay (10), Thornhill (3), Vaaldam (1), and Waveccrest (12).

The cumulative total stood at 6 492, including, 6 126 recoveries.

