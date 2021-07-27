fbpx

Two Silver Medals for South African at Olympic Games

Sport 27 July 2021

Surfer Bianca Buitendag has won the silver medal in Japan after competing with Carissa Moore in the final.

A four-time WSL champion, Moore can now add Olympic champion to her impressive career honours.

A score of 14.93 was enough to beat South African Bianca Buitendag (8.46).

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker for winning a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Congratulations Tatjana on your momentous achievement in becoming the first female South African swimmer to win an Olympic medal in over 20 years and for elevating women in sport globally.

We are exceptionally proud of you. Keep flying the South African flag high,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record of 1:04.82 in the heats and swam slightly slower in the final (1:05.22).

American Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal.

 

