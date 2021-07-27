fbpx

Taxi Owner gunned down in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 27 July 2021

The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating a murder case after the body of a taxi owner was found with gunshot wounds in Ocean View on 24 July 2021.

On Saturday, 24 July 2021 at about 19:15, police were summoned to a complaint of shooting at Mandela Street, Oceanview in Jeffreys Bay.

At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased was identified as Vusi Ndzama (42), a taxi owner from Jeffreys Bay. Police opened a case of murder and are following all leads.

The acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok has condemned the shooting incident, and is appealing to the public for assistance with information that can help in solving the murder case.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) is urged to contact a detective officer that is working on the case at 082 697 5914.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

