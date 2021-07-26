fbpx

Defective Tiger Brand’s cans recalled – see the list

South Africa 26 July 2021

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to return defective KOO and Hugo’s canned foods to any retail store.

NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission has been made aware of a recall of certain products by Tiger Brand.

“We urge consumers who have these products in their possession to verify the barcodes as well as manufacturing dates. If they form part of the recall, they should immediately return these products to any retail store for a full refund with or without any receipt,” Mabuza said.

The canned vegetables that are affected by the recall were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

According to Tiger Brands, the recall is because of a side seam weld defect that may cause a leak.

In terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety.

“While the commission is pleased with Tiger Brands’ investigation into this problem and the precautionary recall, consumer safety comes first, therefore, the commission will only rest when all these products are removed from the market and consumers get their refunds.

Our inspectors are monitoring the recall based on the Recall Guidelines,” Mabuza said.

The following canned products form part of the recall:

Product Description Weight Barcode
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522300586

 
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce Sauce-Lite 410g 6009522306571

 
Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522305536

 
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack (New) 4x 410g 6009522307653

 
Koo Butter Beans in Brine 410g 6001024023543

 
KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce 410g 6001024000469

 
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 420g 6001024024007

 
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce

 

 420g 6001024035003

 
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb

 

 410g 6009522303006

 
KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce

 

 410g 6009522303020

 
KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka

 

 410g 6009522303013

 
KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce

 

 410g 6009522308117

 
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce

 410g 6009522308124

 
KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn

 

 415g 6009522300562

 
KOO Whole Kernel in Brine

 

 410g 6001024386655

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce

 

 420g 6009522300296

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce

 

 420g 6009522300289

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce

 

 420g 6001024549913

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce

 

 420g 6009522307639

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce

 

 420g 6009522307646

 
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine

 

 410g 6001024103184

 
Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine

 

 400g 6009522308506

 
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

 

 410g 6001024223318

 
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

 

 400g 6009522308186

 
KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine

 

 400g 6009522308193

 
KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce

 

 410g 6001024383623