Residents urged not to close Fire Hydrants

Jeffreys Bay 24 July 2021

Kouga residents are urged to not close open fire hydrants.

Once a water pipe has been repaired, these hydrants must be opened to let the air out of the system.

If the hydrant is not opened, the air column can damage the pipeline as the valves are opened and the pipeline starts to fill with water.

“We are grateful that residents are mindful and vigilant on the issue of saving water,” said the Municipality in a statement.

Concerned residents can report open fire hydrants at Kouga Municipality’s Call Centre at 042 200 200 (option 5) during office hours or at 042 291 0250 after hours, as well as through Kouga’s Link App.

The Link App is available for Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded at https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl, from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Upon registration the App will request permission to access your location – this is important, be sure to accept.

To link to your ward, click on “+ and Add Channels”.

Select the blue municipal ward icon, allow the app to geo-locate you and link to your ward as displayed.

