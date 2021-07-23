fbpx

Gangbusters Surf Magazine Issue 5 Out Now

Gangbusters Surf Magazine Issue 5 Out Now
Jeffreys Bay 23 July 2021

It has been a difficult few weeks in South Africa. Still, the latest issue of Gangbusters Magazine is a feel-good read of positivity and good vibes if you have some time on your hands.

Our sympathies and strength to those who have had it tough in KZN and Jozi. Also, our thoughts to Jay Lammers, JBay shark attack victim, and former dawn patrol fan. Also, to those of you that are feeling the grips of COVID on you and your loved ones, you have our deepest sympathies.

Part of the reason the magazine was published late was because we had COVID at the HQ. We were lying down quite a lot during production time, holding our heads and moaning a lot. When we weren’t lying down, we took medicine, studied up on drugs and vaccines, and generally lived on aspirin and soup.

That’s all over now, and it’s time to reveal the magazine in all her glory.

Cape Town photographer John Wilkinson snags the cover shot with a sick image of Jordy Maree at Supertubes powering on his backhand.

Wilkinson has the photo showcase in the magazine, with some incredible photos from West Coast and JBay and a few spots in the Boland.

Koa Smith © John Wilkinson

Gangbusters main ou in Durban Dave Lindemann has an excess of crazy images from the weeks of epic surf between the piers as well as a few insane sessions on the coast. So we get to glimpse a few big turns in this issue instead of watching the town locals getting pitted off their heads.

Chad Du Toit © Dave Lindemann

In an interview with Dr Cohen, we learn the basics of dealing with a shark attack and a few guidelines on what to do if you’re trying to assist a victim.

Article continues below...

Not the easiest of subjects, but super-relevant after the excellent medical care that Jay Lammers received from the NSRI and others at JBay during his recent attack. Remember that you can’t call them ‘shark attacks’ anymore. They are now known as ‘negative encounters’ so as not to hurt the sharks’ feelings.

The South African kneeboarding tribe gathered at Seal Point with Gigs Cilliers recently. Their weekend at Kneel Point was, from all accounts, a fabulous weekend filled with fun waves and chilled times.

Gigs likes to get the main legless ous together every year for a low-key get-together and bonding session. This year, it happened to be Cape St Francis with photos by Sean Thompson.

Adam Shapiro © Sean Thompson

“We’re already working on the next issue, and Gangbusters 6 will be the Travel Issue. As more people get vaccinated, and more countries start opening up, there will be plenty of people ready to head out on a surf trip.

Right now, we have the Maldives open and pumping, but more surf destinations will open up soon.

Enjoy the magazine on your phone, tablet, or laptop, and remember that all adverts are clickable. There are some big sales behind those clicks, as well as a few very surprising giveaways.

There are also a number of new videos embedded onto a few of the pages, so look out for them.

The next issue, the Travel Issue, will have a few surprises in it. It already looks like it will be an absolute bumper issue, with much interest around it. Our readership continues to climb.

Thanks for the love, and we have a few new projects coming up that we are sure our readers will enjoy,” said editor Craig Jarvis.

Related Posts

Shaun Paye wins VonZipper Superheat

Shaun Payne from nearby St Francis Bay earned a coveted wildcard into the R3 million Billabong Pro J’Bay by defeating…

15 Jul 2011
Dylan Lightfoot chosen for World Junior Surf Champs

Local Jeffreys Bay surfer Dylan Lightfoot has made a lot of waves in the surfing world in South Africa this…

23 Sep 2011
Mick Fanning knocked out of Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic saw big names eliminated from the draw following the completion of the men’s and women’s…

18 Apr 2021
jbay winterfest corona open jbay
Jeffreys Bay remains on World Championship Surf Tour

The World Surf League has announced that the 2020 Championship Surf Tour has been officially cancelled due to the Coronavirus…

19 Jul 2020
Brazilians on fire at Billabong Pro

Round 2 of the Billabong Pro J’Bay was competed in 3 – 4 foot surf at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay…

22 Jul 2011
J Bay surfers in SA Team for Peru

The handing over of colours and blazers for the 2011 SA Team took place at the St Francis Resort on…

16 May 2011
Small waves for Round 2 of Billabong Pro

The Billabong Pro Jeffreys Bay recommenced yesterday with the first six heats of Round 2 taking advantage of an unexpected…

19 Jul 2011
Dylan Lightfoot still in contention

Team South Africa has slipped to 8th place in the provisional rankings for the team medals at the Quiksilver ISA…

27 May 2011
Lakey Peterson and Gabriel Medina Win Freshwater Pro

Lakey Peterson (USA) and Gabriel Medina (BRA)won the World Surf League (WSL) Freshwater Pro presented by Outerknown at the Surf Ranch in…

23 Sep 2019
james ribbink vissla jeffreys bay
James Ribbink signs sponsorship deal with Vissla

Vissla South Africa has announced that they have signed up dynamic young Durban surfer James Ribbink onto their team. “James…

14 Feb 2019
Shell Festival – the road ahead

Sports have been identified as a possible way of rebranding the Shell Festival and making it something that residents can…

10 Feb 2011
Gigantic surf forces postponement Of JBU Supertrial

A monstrous, out of control south swell at Supertubes left the contest organisers of the JBU Supertrial Presented By RVCA no…

05 Jun 2015
Californians shine at Vans US Open of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch saw strong performances from the Californian contingent alongside dramatic losses today…

30 Jul 2019
Photo of the day – Aloes at sunrise

Jeffreys Bay is a beaufiful place to live – the ocean is alive with dolphins and we have some of…

13 Apr 2016
Jordy Smith stays with sponsor O’Neill

South African surfer has re-signed with his sponsor O’Neill for another 5 years. Regarded as one of the most naturally…

16 Jan 2013