Alert Jeffreys Bay homeowner catches thief in the act

Jeffreys Bay 23 July 2021

An alert homeowner surprised and caught a thief while busy stealing tools from his store room in Jeffreys Bay earlier this morning.

On Friday morning, 23 July 2021 at about 03:30, a homeowner in Dolfyn Street, Pellsrus, said that he was asleep when he was woken by a noise coming from his store room.

He then peeped through the window and saw that there was someone inside his store room.

The owner moved quietly out of the house, and caught the man while he was busy removing tools from the store room.

On further investigation, a plastic bag with plumbing tools was also found outside the yard.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of housebreaking and theft.

