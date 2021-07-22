fbpx

84 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

84 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 22 July 2021

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 191 on July 20 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On July 18, there was 176 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are two COVID-19 patients (none oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and two COVID-19 patients (two oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 150 residents have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per town, as at July 20, was Jeffreys Bay (84), Humansdorp (74), St Francis Bay (18), Patensie (10), Andrieskraal (3), Hankey (1), Thornhill (1), Loerie (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (3), Arcadia (21), Aston Bay (eight), Boskloof (1), C-Place (3), Gill Marcus (10), Graslaagte (2), Hankey (1), Humansdorp (2), Humansdorp Town (29), Jeffreys Bay Central (51), Kruisfontein (3), KwanomZamo (2), Maak-`n-Las (1), Ocean View (2), Patensie (10), Pellsrus (6), Sea Vista (3), St Francis Bay (15), Thornhill (1), Vaaldam (3), and Waveccrest (14).

The cumulative total stood at 6 303, including, 5 962 recoveries.

Related Posts

Community learns about gambling, liquor and copyright laws

Over 100 local entrepreneurs and community members attended an information-sharing session at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay this week….

25 Nov 2019
main beach jeffreys bay
Security cameras, beach patrols boost holiday safety

Security cameras were installed at the main beachfront of Jeffreys Bay to help keep locals and holiday-makers safe this festive…

17 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – Aloes and Waves

Supertubes at first light always offers something special. It could be dolphins cruising up the point, or a set of…

23 Aug 2017
How to prevent load shedding damage

Over recent years, South Africans have been subjected to numerous episodes of load-shedding, Eskom’s euphemism for scheduled power cuts.  …

14 Mar 2014
No Nuke at Thyspunt says international surf community

Residents are reminded that the Comment Period for the review of the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR)  regarding the proposed…

02 Aug 2011
Annual Jeffreys Bay Makiti set to rock the town

The second annual JBay Makiti is set to rock the town this September. Set to take place at the Jeffreys…

12 Sep 2019
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis beach break

There has been plenty of waves the past week along the Cape St Francis and Jeffreys Bay coastlines. South African…

26 Jun 2018
Joshua Project targeted by criminals

The Joshua Project, situated in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay was vandalised by criminals in a break in that occurred in the…

20 Feb 2017
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Upgrade for JBay power infrastructure

The proposed multi-million Rand new council chambers will make way for a much needed electrical line, as well as a…

05 Jun 2015
jbay surf
Photo of the day – Dylan Lightfoot carves into summer

Supertubes has still been delivering world class waves, even as summer draws near. Jeffreys Bay local surfer Dylan Lightfoot has…

22 Oct 2018
JBay Winterfest is in full swing

The JBay Winterfest 2016, presented by Woodlands Dairy, is all happening, and a very busy period is going down in…

13 Jul 2016
No more Billabong Pro for Jeffreys Bay

The Billabong Pro Jeffreys Bay, Event No. 5 of 11 on the ASP World Championship Tour, has been officially downgraded…

24 Feb 2012
load shedding jeffreys bay
Eskom announces load shedding for entire country

Eskom has announced that load shedding would be implemented today (Sunday) from 08:00 until 22:00. “This will be in an…

19 Jul 2015
Increase in active Jeffreys Bay Covid cases

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

11 May 2021
67 minutes in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay celebrated Nelson Mandela’s birthday yesterday and residents contributed their 67 minutes in various ways. Isabeau Joubert, a local…

19 Jul 2012