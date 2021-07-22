84 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 191 on July 20 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On July 18, there was 176 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are two COVID-19 patients (none oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and two COVID-19 patients (two oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 150 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at July 20, was Jeffreys Bay (84), Humansdorp (74), St Francis Bay (18), Patensie (10), Andrieskraal (3), Hankey (1), Thornhill (1), Loerie (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (3), Arcadia (21), Aston Bay (eight), Boskloof (1), C-Place (3), Gill Marcus (10), Graslaagte (2), Hankey (1), Humansdorp (2), Humansdorp Town (29), Jeffreys Bay Central (51), Kruisfontein (3), KwanomZamo (2), Maak-`n-Las (1), Ocean View (2), Patensie (10), Pellsrus (6), Sea Vista (3), St Francis Bay (15), Thornhill (1), Vaaldam (3), and Waveccrest (14).

The cumulative total stood at 6 303, including, 5 962 recoveries.