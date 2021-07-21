Win a R 500k Box Shape with DJ Maphorisa and Monster Energy

Monster Energy has teamed up with DJ Maphorisa to customise a one-of-a-kind E30 Box Shape to give away to one lucky Monster fan!

This iconic car needs no introduction in South Africa. It has earned its reputation as a legend on the streets and is a highly sought-after weapon of choice in the world of Spinning.

How To Enter:

Article continues below...

Purchase any Monster Energy 500ml SMS the keyword BOXSHAPE and unique code found under tab found on your Monster Energy drink to 45075

SMS’s charged at R 1.00. Free & Bundled SMS’s do not apply. (Cell C SMS’s charged at standard network rates)

OR Purchase any Monster Energy product at a participating outlet using URL monsterboxshape.co.za Follow prompts and enter your unique code found under tab to enter Data charges will apply



You stand a chance of winning your share of R950,000.00 in prizes. The following prizes are available: