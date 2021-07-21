Win a R 500k Box Shape with DJ Maphorisa and Monster Energy

Monster Energy has teamed up with DJ Maphorisa to customise a one-of-a-kind E30 Box Shape to give away to one lucky Monster fan!
This iconic car needs no introduction in South Africa. It has earned its reputation as a legend on the streets and is a highly sought-after weapon of choice in the world of Spinning.
How To Enter:
- Purchase any Monster Energy 500ml
- SMS the keyword BOXSHAPE and unique code found under tab found on your Monster Energy drink to 45075
SMS’s charged at R 1.00. Free & Bundled SMS’s do not apply. (Cell C SMS’s charged at standard network rates)
OR Purchase any Monster Energy product at a participating outlet using URL monsterboxshape.co.za
- Follow prompts and enter your unique code found under tab to enter
- Data charges will apply
You stand a chance of winning your share of R950,000.00 in prizes. The following prizes are available:
- 1 x Customised E30 BMW 320i cabriolet valued at R500,000.00
- 1 of 500 cases Monster Energy Drinks valued at R197,500
- 1 of 50 Monster Energy Cooler Boxes valued at R5,000.00 each
-