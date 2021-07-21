What is an open-access fibre network operator and how to choose an ISP and package?

If you have recently seen digging activity along the pavements in your streets, chances are that fibre infrastructure is coming to your suburb somewhere in Jeffreys Bay and other towns in Kouga.

Next in the process – if you are going to connect superfast fibre internet connectivity to your home – you’ll need to choose your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

If the fibre network operator (FNO) – the crowd that puts the infrastructure in the ground – is an ‘open-access’ network, you’ll have a choice of ISPs and packages to choose from.

In assessing your ISP and package options, you’re probably a bit overwhelmed by all the terminology and acronyms being thrown at you – like ‘open access’ and ‘FNO and ISP’, ‘uncapped and unshaped’ – and what the important considerations are that you should base your decision on.

MetroFibre Networx, an open-access fibre network operator (FNO) and Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers a step-by-step guide of all the important things are that you need to know, and what all the acronyms and industry jargon actually mean:

