Slight decrease in Active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 20 July 2021

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 176 on July 18 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On July 14, there was 187 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are two COVID-19 patients (one oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and two COVID-19 patients (two oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 138 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at July 18, was Jeffreys Bay (87), Humansdorp (65), St Francis Bay (14), Patensie (7), Hankey (1), Thornhill (1), Andrieskraal (1), Loerie (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (1), Arcadia (eight), Aston Bay (6), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (5), Graslaagte (1), Hankey (1), Humansdorp (4), Humansdorp Town (27), Jeffreys Bay Central (52), Kruisfontein (5), KwanomZamo (2), Maak-`n-Las (1), Paradise Beach (1), Patensie (7), Pellsrus (10), Sea Vista (3), St Francis Bay (11), Thornhill (1), Vaaldam (2), and Waveccrest (16).

The cumulative total stood at 6 262, including, 5 948 recoveries.

