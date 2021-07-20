fbpx

Families in need supported on Mandela Day

Jeffreys Bay 20 July 2021

More than 370 families have a warm meal thanks to a fundraising initiative by employees from Kouga Municipality.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said 754 bottles filled with ingredients for soup were distributed to families in need at Mooi Uitsig in Humansdorp, as well as at surrounding areas and various soup kitchens on Sunday, July 18 in celebration of Mandela Day – exceeding the set target of 670 bottles.

All thanks to the wonderful support of employees from Kouga Municipality and community members.

Each bottle of “Keep Kouga Caring” contained rice, soup mix, lentils, soup powder and a stock cube – enough to provide a warm meal for a family of four.

“This is our way to give back to the community,” said Hendricks. “Many of our staff are involved in community initiatives that support those less fortunate, but they also wanted to do something together, as a municipal team.”

He thanked everyone who had contributed to the initiative, including Kouga Municipality employees, as well as community members, organisations and local businesses.

“It may seem like a small gesture, but each bottle of ‘Keep Kouga Caring’ is a lifeline for families struggling to make ends meet during these unprecedented and difficult times,” said Hendricks.

He congratulated Ward 15 Councillor, Timothy Jantjes, for collecting the most bottles filled with ingredients – a whopping 79 bottles. He was followed by Councillor Jacques Alexander.

