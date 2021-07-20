Dont accept banknotes that are stained says Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) remains committed to ensuring that South Africans have confidence in the integrity of cash.

The looting and unrest over the past week has resulted in infrastructure being damaged, including some Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

ATMs are equipped with technology to stain banknotes in case of attack.

“We therefore wish to advise the public to be aware and cautious of accepting banknotes which have been stained with traces of blue or green ink. Please note, these banknotes are considered proceeds of crime and have no value, and cannot be exchanged.

Article continues below...

Members of the public are therefore strongly encouraged not to accept such banknotes, and report such incidents to the nearest police station,” said the Reserve Bank in a statement.

For further information, please engage the SARB Currency Management Team at [email protected]; by phone on 012 313 3270; or online at www.resbank.co.za