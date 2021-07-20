fbpx

Dont accept banknotes that are stained says Reserve Bank

Dont accept banknotes that are stained says Reserve Bank
South Africa 20 July 2021

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) remains committed to ensuring that South Africans have confidence in the integrity of cash.

The looting and unrest over the past week has resulted in infrastructure being damaged, including some Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

ATMs are equipped with technology to stain banknotes in case of attack.

“We therefore wish to advise the public to be aware and cautious of accepting banknotes which have been stained with traces of blue or green ink. Please note, these banknotes are considered proceeds of crime and have no value, and cannot be exchanged.

Article continues below...

Members of the public are therefore strongly encouraged not to accept such banknotes, and report such incidents to the nearest police station,” said the Reserve Bank in a statement.

For further information, please engage the SARB Currency Management Team at [email protected]; by phone on 012 313 3270; or online at www.resbank.co.za

Related Posts

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points

The South African Reserve Bank has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% in line with market…

19 Jul 2019
African Bank rescued by SA Reserve Bank

African Bank has been placed under curatorship but it will continue to operate and be open for business, says the…

13 Aug 2014
Domestic expenditure accelerates in second quarter

Real gross domestic expenditure accelerated to 4.7% in the second quarter from 4.3% in the first quarter of 2012, said…

12 Sep 2012
A guide to South Africa’s Reserve Bank

Public debate about the Reserve Bank is never too far away, and went up a notch higher in the run-up…

07 Jun 2019
South Africa not in a recession says Reserve Bank

The South African economy is unlikely to fall into a recession in the upcoming second quarter, the Reserve Bank said…

05 Jun 2014
Relief for South Africans as Repo rate remains unchanged

The South African Reserve Bank has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5 % per annum. This…

20 Jul 2018
No need to change SARB – capitalism’s doing fine in reducing unemployment

The ANC/SACP demand for a shift in the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is supposedly motivated by…

21 Jun 2019
Lesetja Kganyago appointed as new Reserve Bank Governor

The Reserve Bank deputy Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has been appointed to take over from Gill Marcus as Governor. Marcus has…

06 Oct 2014
Central bank case exposes incompetence of South Africa’s public protector

The South African Reserve Bank has won a critical court battle. The Pretoria High Court has set aside a ruling…

27 Aug 2017
South Africa to face tough times says Reserve Bank

South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus says emerging markets will be faced with a difficult year ahead due to…

26 Jun 2014