Kouga Municipality is seeking a senior cost accountant

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

REFERENCE NO: 148/ 2021

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

SENIOR COST ACCOUNTANT

REQUIREMENTS:

B Comm Degree with Accounting as a major at NQF level 7;

3 Years budgeting and financial reporting experience;

A Municipal Finance Management Programme (MFMP)certificate will be an added advantage;

High level Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Thorough knowledge of local government accounting and standards;

Sound public finance management knowledge (PFMA, GAAP, GRAP, TREASURY REGULATIONS);

Strong conceptual and analytical skills;

Attention to detail;

Ability to work under pressure and meet important deadlines;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SALARY: R329 970.00 – R428 323.50 Per Annum

TASK: 12

DUTIES:

Coordinates and facilitates sequences associated with the provision of information related to activity base costing;

Analyzing activity based costing processes referring to information detailed in supporting documentation and resolving deviations from procedures;

Preparing statistical reports depicting short to medium term activity based costing flow trends inclusive of explanations to support specific deviations;

Coordinating the recording and processing procedures of Activity Based Costing services;

Monitoring activities with the directors for each departments, collating activities into a structural process, relating activities into the accounting software model;

Uploading data into software model in the required format and running a data integrity check;

Implements specific administrative tasks/ activities associated with the updating and maintaining records/ information related to Activity Based Costing;

Analyzing financial reports and scrutinizing project expenditure;

Reviewing and analyzing operating and capital budget reports;

Highlighting variances and providing possible remedial actions;

Capturing of Council Approved Budgets;

Capturing the requested virements;

Completing investigative reports;

Implements financial communication strategies with intra and inter-department management staff and external stakeholders.

SENIOR FINANCIAL OFFICER: CREDIT CONTROL & LEGAL

REQUIREMENTS:

Bookkeeping qualification at NQF level 5 qualification;

2 years’ relevant Experience;

Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Knowledge of credit control and debt management procedures;

Attention to detail;

Good communication skills;

Good computer skills;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

TASK: 7

SALARY: R165 903.00 – R215 334.75 Per Annum

DUTIES:

Provides support to the Supervisor in respect of specific administrative/ clerical task associated with activities undertaken in the Section;

Checking the accuracy of details recorded on transactional documentation and updating work in progress information/ data/ legal handover on specific applications;

Merging copying and transferring data from debt applications, formatting/ generating forms/ transactional documentation for approval;

Faxing reconnections and disconnections to the relevant personnel;

Verify debt list daily and handling overdue accounts for legal collection;

Liaising with attorneys regarding collections;

Maintaining and creating new files;

Addressing enquiries pertaining to the payment of accounts, reason/s for disconnection/ restrictions, etc;

Examining accounts of consumers that are in areas and investigating previous account history and any prior payment arrangements before instructing to disconnect;

Performs specific administrative activities.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] . Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 23 July 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Ms. E Sana: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS P. O. BOX 21

MUNICIPAL MANAGER