fbpx

Boks set sights on British & Irish Lions Test series

Boks set sights on British & Irish Lions Test series
Rugby 19 July 2021

Kwagga Smith and Cobus Reinach said the Springboks knew what they had to work on and were ready to sharpen up as they prepare for the Test matches against the British & Irish Lions starting next Saturday in Cape Town.

The national team received a welcome boost on Sunday with the news that Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni (both hookers) and Dan du Preez (loose forward) would join them later in the day in Cape Town after completing their mandatory self-isolation following positive COVID-19 test results two weeks ago.

The SA ‘A’ team suffered a disappointing 17-14 defeat against the Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in the build-up to the Castle Lager Lions Series Test matches, and while the players were deeply disappointed with the result – despite a vastly different team taking the field to that which edged the British & Irish Lions 17-13 on Wednesday – they admitted there was hard work ahead.

“We lost momentum and didn’t dominate up front, but well done to the Bulls,” said Smith.

“We got the game time, we could see where we made mistakes and we can work on that from there. For now the focus is on our system.

“We haven’t played Test matches in almost two years, so we got together and started working on it in the last three games (including the Test against Georgia), and we can now analyse that.

“We need to use our opportunities because in a Test matches there aren’t many of them, so we have to convert them into points, and we have to sharpen up and get into our system and enforce it onto them.”

Reinach also emphasised the importance of improving on the quality of their performance before they line up against the tourists in the first Test next Saturday and said: “We left a lot of opportunities on the park, but that is something for us to look at, and each one of us has to look at our performance (individually).

Article continues below...

“We can improve, and we have to ensure that we do better when we find ourselves in a similar situation. We are aligned as a squad and we know what we have to do.

“We need to execute what we want to do at a platinum standard, and everyone just needs to do their job and make sure they do it well.

“Collectively we didn’t put our stamp down, but we can fix that, and we are feeling confident going forward.”

Reinach was not concerned about which scrumhalf British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland would select next week given the tight competition between Conor Murray, Ali Price and Gareth Davies, saying they were all quality players.

“Competition in any squad is good,” said Reinach.

“If one doesn’t have the best game or was put under pressure, someone is aligned and can step in and do the job. But the British & Irish Lions will know what to do.

“It doesn’t matter who they choose – we need to do our thing and enforce our game plan on them.”

Related Posts

Ritchie McCaw sets new world record

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who played in his 106th test match, also became the most successful player in the…

05 Jul 2012
Curtain closes on Super 14 Rugby

The last Super 14 final is taking place in South Africa between the old rivals, the Bulls and the Stormers….

28 May 2010
Heyneke Meyer quits as Springbok coach

Heyneke Meyer has indicated that he no longer wishes to be considered as a candidate to coach the Springboks. Meyer…

04 Dec 2015
SA Rugby confirms venues for Springboks’ 2020 home Tests

The Springboks will bid an emotional farewell to DHL Newlands in Cape Town in July, and will face the All…

05 Feb 2020
EP Rugby on the Rise

  Following their 49 -6 demolition of old foes Border, there is renewed hope amongst Eastern Province supporters that a…

30 Aug 2010
McCaw to captain All Blacks against Samoa

The All Blacks team for the historic Test against Manu Samoa in Apia on Wednesday July 8 has been named,…

06 Jul 2015
Cheetahs defeat Kings in Port Elizabeth

The first-ever Guinness PRO14 rugby fixture to feature two South African sides ended in victory for the Toyota Cheetahs when…

15 Jan 2018
No underestimating the Valke

The EP Kings have a retained a strong team for their upcoming match against the Valke on Friday evening. Luke…

31 Aug 2012
Coetzee out of RWC; four players released for Currie Cup

Lizo Gqoboka (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Marvin Orie (Xerox Golden Lions), Thomas du Toit and André Esterhuizen (both Cell C Sharks)…

20 Aug 2019
Stormers beat Jaguares to make it four wins in a row

The Stormers continued with their winning streak and are now four games unbeaten following their hard-fought 17-7 Vodacom Super Rugby…

25 Feb 2020
Springboks ranked 5th in the world prior to World Cup

Ireland have moved up to a highest ever second place in the latest World Rugby Rankings behind the All Blacks…

11 Aug 2015
Rassie can choose overseas based players for the Springboks

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be allowed to select any overseas-based player for the Springboks this season. This was confirmed by…

11 May 2018
All Black rugby player killed in car crash

The rugby world is in shock following the announcement that All Black rugby legend Jerry Collins died in a car…

05 Jun 2015
Blitzboks start new season with a bang in Dubai

The Springbok Sevens team opened the 2019/2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in perfect fashion by claiming the opening tournament…

08 Dec 2019
Southern Kings beat Franchise XV in disappointing clash

The Southern Kings beat the Franchise XV team at Outeniqua Park in a disappointing clash, with the final tally at…

02 Feb 2013