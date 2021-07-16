C-Place Neighbourhood Watch receives support from Kouga Municipality

Members of the C-Place Neighbourhood Watch received a warm boost from Kouga Municipality on Monday, July 12.

Kouga Speaker and Ward 11 Councillor, Hattingh Bornman (left in picture), and Ward Development Officer, Chantal van Niekerk (right), handed over 15 jackets to C-Place Neighbourhood Watch Secretary Luke Kivedo (second from left), and C-Place Neighbourhood Watch Head, Johan Prinsloo (second from right).

The jackets were bought through the municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

Neighbourhood Watches play a vital role in combatting crime in Jeffreys Bay. Their members patrol regularly throughout the day and night to ensure the safety of all residents in the town.