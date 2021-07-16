fbpx

C-Place Neighbourhood Watch receives support from Kouga Municipality

C-Place Neighbourhood Watch receives support from Kouga Municipality
Jeffreys Bay 16 July 2021

Members of the C-Place Neighbourhood Watch received a warm boost from Kouga Municipality on Monday, July 12.

Kouga Speaker and Ward 11 Councillor, Hattingh Bornman (left in picture), and Ward Development Officer, Chantal van Niekerk (right), handed over 15 jackets to C-Place Neighbourhood Watch Secretary Luke Kivedo (second from left), and C-Place Neighbourhood Watch Head, Johan Prinsloo (second from right).

The jackets were bought through the municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

Article continues below...

Neighbourhood Watches play a vital role in combatting crime in Jeffreys Bay. Their members patrol regularly throughout the day and night to ensure the safety of all residents in the town.

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Supertubes Sunrise

Jeffreys Bay is blessed with natural assets, amongst them the world’s best wave – Supertubes. First discovered in the late…

17 Aug 2019
kouga dam
Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Two prayer days, including a session arranged by the Mighty Men Eastern Cape, will take place in the Kouga region…

05 Oct 2018
Newborn baby dumped

Police in the Kouga cluster are searching for the family of a newborn baby boy after his body was found…

14 Feb 2011
Butch James set to defend his Oakley X-Over title

The stage is set for another unbridled gathering of South African sports stars, legends and celebrities for the 2015 edition…

11 Jun 2015
Photo of the day – Supertubes at night

Supertubes beach is world famous for the perfect waves that break along the reef with machine like precision. Venue of…

22 Mar 2018
Isabeau Joubert – Dentist

Isabeau Joubert is the dentist of choice amongst the Jeffreys Bay locals. REMEMBER !! I – It’s important to floss…

05 Dec 2014
Ocean Racing Series moves to Jeffreys Bay

The popular aQuellé Ocean Racing Series will be taking place at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay tomorrow morning instead of…

20 Feb 2021
Save water as Impofu Dam drops below extraction level

The following water alert, issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, also applies to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape…

12 Nov 2019
Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River

The Seekoei River is one of the the places that makes Jeffreys Bay so amazing. With an endless golden beach…

30 Dec 2019
Marina Mile Marina Martinique Jeffreys Bay
Great turn out for the 2018 Marina Mile

St Francis Bay swimmer Amika De Jager, together with Henre Louw from Pretoria, stamped their mark on the Marina Mile…

10 Jan 2019
Watch the semis and the final of the Xcel Pro

Just in case any of our readers were unable to get down to Supertubes for the Xcel Pro which was…

16 May 2010
Clamp down on illegal camping in J’Bay

Holiday makers who plan on pitching tents illegally along Jeffreys Bay’s beachfront will be in for a nasty surprise this…

28 Dec 2010
Free E Cape Tourism industry seminar

With less than 50 days to the World Cup kick off, the Eastern Cape Tourism Board (ECTB) is calling for…

12 May 2010
marina martinique swim open water champs
Remote workers are heading out of cities to towns like Jeffreys Bay

Remote working is fast becoming an international trend and once borders open, South Africa is set to receive its share…

19 Jan 2021
Do you have a Will?

                                  Many people leave their loved ones behind in a state of turmoil and financial despair simply because they died…

26 Aug 2010