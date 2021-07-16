187 Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 187 on July 14 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On July 10, there was 158 active COVID-19 case in the region.

There are two COVID-19 patients at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and three COVID-19 patients (three oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 137 residents have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per town, as at July 14, was Jeffreys Bay (107), Humansdorp (47), St Francis Bay (17), Patensie (9), Hankey (3), Thornhill (3), Andrieskraal (1), Loerie (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (1), Arcadia (6), Aston Bay (3), Boskloof (2), C-Place (3), Centerton (1), Gill Marcus (6), Golf Course (1), Hankey (2), Humansdorp (4), Humansdorp Town (18), Jeffreys Bay Central (59), Kruisfontein (7), KwanomZamo (1), Ocean View (2), Paradise Beach (7), Patensie (7), Pellsrus (19), Phase 1 (1), Sea Vista (3), St Francis Bay (4), Thornhill (2), Tokyo Sexwale (1), and Vaaldam (1).

The cumulative total stood at 6 154, including, 5 830 recoveries.